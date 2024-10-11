The Spirits Market In India 2019-2028: Millennials Will Continue To Drive Sales Of Imported Whiskies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirits in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After two years of double-digit total volume growth, the rate of increase for spirits slowed in India in 2023. This slowdown can be attributed to continued recovery for the on-trade channel. When consumers drink outside the home, it typically reduces overall consumption volumes due to higher on-trade prices compared with off-trade prices. Furthermore, the cost-of living crisis impacted discretionary spending.

The Spirits in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Non Alcoholic Spirits, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Spirits loses some of its growth momentum in 2023

Diageo and Pernod Ricard lead spirits, followed by a host of Indian companies Foreign manufacturers adopt a more local approach to combat the success of Indian single malt whisky manufacturers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Companies will continue to struggle with their bottom line amidst inflationary pressures and their inability to set prices

Millennials will continue to drive sales of imported whiskies India expected to lead the shift of whisky consumption to developing markets

CATEGORY BACKGROUND



Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018-2023

Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018-2023

Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2020-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2023-2028

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028 Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN INDIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND



Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA



Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2023

Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2023

Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2023

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2023

Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2019-2023

Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2018-2023

Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2023

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2023-2028

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028 Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900