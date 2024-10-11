The Spirits Market In India 2019-2028: Millennials Will Continue To Drive Sales Of Imported Whiskies
10/11/2024 5:45:57 AM
The "Spirits in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After two years of double-digit total volume growth, the rate of increase for spirits slowed in India in 2023. This slowdown can be attributed to continued recovery for the on-trade channel. When consumers drink outside the home, it typically reduces overall consumption volumes due to higher on-trade prices compared with off-trade prices. Furthermore, the cost-of living crisis impacted discretionary spending.
The Spirits in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Non Alcoholic Spirits, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
Spirits loses some of its growth momentum in 2023 Diageo and Pernod Ricard lead spirits, followed by a host of Indian companies Foreign manufacturers adopt a more local approach to combat the success of Indian single malt whisky manufacturers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Companies will continue to struggle with their bottom line amidst inflationary pressures and their inability to set prices Millennials will continue to drive sales of imported whiskies India expected to lead the shift of whisky consumption to developing markets
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Summary 1 Benchmark Brands 2023
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 2 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2018-2023 Table 3 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023 Table 4 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023 Table 5 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018-2023 Table 6 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018-2023 Table 7 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2018-2023 Table 8 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2018-2023 Table 9 Sales of Dark Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 10 Sales of White Rum by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 11 Sales of Other Blended Scotch Whisky by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 12 Sales of English Gin by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 13 Sales of Vodka by Price Platform: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 14 Sales of Vodka by Flavoured vs Non-flavoured: % Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 15 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023 Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2019-2023 Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2020-2023 Table 18 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028 Table 19 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2023-2028 Table 20 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028 Table 21 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN INDIA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture 2023 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age Drink driving Advertising Smoking ban Opening hours On-trade establishments Table 22 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade Duty free Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 23 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023
MARKET DATA
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023 Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023 Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023 Table 27 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023 Table 28 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2023 Table 29 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2023 Table 30 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2023 Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2023 Table 32 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2019-2023 Table 33 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2018-2023 Table 34 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2023 Table 35 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2023-2028 Table 36 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2023-2028 Table 37 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2023-2028 Table 38 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2023-2028
