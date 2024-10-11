(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Growing in the UK - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vegetable farmers in the UK focus on the production of key like potatoes, onions, carrots and cruciferous vegetables (like cabbage and broccoli). Potatoes account for almost half of the volume and value of production. Over the five years through 2024-25, industry revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 0.3% to £1.9 billion, with most industry revenue generated from sales to retail chains.

Trends and Insights



Climate change challenges vegetable growers. Increasingly erratic weather patterns make outside growing riskier, leading to farming strategies like the use of greenhouses and polytunnels to preserve yields and mitigate the effects of adverse weather.

The UK potato sector faces shortages, driving up prices. This is due to reduced planting in 2022-23 and 2023-24 caused by challenging growing conditions and ongoing issues like high energy costs, labour shortages and extreme weather.

The English Fenlands in the East of England present ideal farming conditions. The nutrient-rich soil across this large, flood-protected region offers one of England's most productive farmlands, attracting numerous growers. Capital-intensive machinery defines vegetable farming. To navigate tight profit margins and stiff competition, farmers increasingly rely on machines to water, harvest, sort and package crops, while using greenhouses for optimised conditions.

T H Clements & Son Ltd.

Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd. Glinwell plc

