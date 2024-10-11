عربي


Large-Scale Road Accident Near Lviv: Three Killed, 35 Injured

10/11/2024 5:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the latest data regarding the road accident that occurred on the Lviv bypass on October 11 at about 06:30, at least 35 people, including six children, suffered injuries of varying severity.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.


“Information as of 08:40: three people were killed. Another 35 suffered injuries of varying severity. There are six children among those injured,” said Kozytskyi.


He stated that 11 medical teams were dispatched to the accident site. All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims. Law enforcers are investigating the circumstances of the accident.


The National Police Main Directorate in the Lviv region has confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the collision: a truck, a Mercedes Sprinter minibus, a Skoda car, and a Plaxton Elite bus.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of October 11, a road accident involving a bus, a truck, and several cars occurred near Lviv. Three people were reported dead and 27 injured.

Photo: police

UkrinForm

