Pasha Holding CEO: AI Boosts Efficiency, But Leadership Remains Key In Business Management
Date
10/11/2024 5:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Artificial intelligence enhances efficiency and speed, but
leaders also play a crucial role in business management.
Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of "PASHA Holding" LLC,
made this statement on the second day of the "INMerge" Innovation
Summit organized by the institution he represents,
Azernews reports.
"You can use artificial intelligence for good or bad purposes.
Leadership comes with responsibility. When discussing artificial
intelligence, people often ask, 'What about the individuals
involved?' Every leader must understand that they are responsible
for their people, whether in a company or in the public sector. If
we cultivate strong leaders, the world will be a better place," he
said.
It is worth noting that the "INMerge" Innovation Summit has been
organized by "PASHA Holding" for the fourth time. The summit brings
together innovators, investors, and influential leaders from
sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and more.
"INMerge" also serves as a strategic networking hub, enabling
participants to forge important partnerships, develop
collaborations, and build international connections with regional
leaders and innovators.
