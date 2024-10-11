Vanuatu Minister John Salong Urges Urgent Climate Adaptation Action At Pre-COP29
Accelerating adaptation action is critical for countries most
vulnerable to climate change, particularly small island states and
least developed countries.
Vanuatu's Climate Change and Adaptation Minister, John Salong,
made this statement at the Climate and Development Ministerial
Meeting (C&DM) held on the second day of Pre-COP29 in Baku,
Azernews reports.
According to him, the global community is on the verge of an
abyss, making adaptation to new realities even more important.
"One step forward without adequate financial adaptation leads to
irreversible climate-related damages and losses for our countries.
It concerns our means of existence, cultural identity, and,
ultimately, our very lives," the minister said.
Salong expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its active role
during its chairmanship at COP29 and called on the parties to
expand climate financing.
“I urge you to focus on solutions and bridge the gap between
commitments and real action. The time has come to implement reforms
that will enable us to make more effective progress in financing
adaptation in our countries," he added.
