عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Local Elections Begin In Mongolia

Local Elections Begin In Mongolia


10/11/2024 5:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Oct. 11 (NNN-APA) – voting for local elections began in Mongolia today.

The vote kicked off at 8.00 a.m. local time, and will last until 8.00 p.m., at 2,230 polling stations in the national capital of Ulan Bator, and all of 21 provinces, according to the General Election Commission (GEC).

A total of 17,010 candidates from 10 Political parties and one coalition, along with 268 independent candidates, were vying for 8,031 seats in the citizens' representative councils of districts, provinces and the capital.

Approximately 2,246,164 Mongolians are eligible to vote.

In Mongolia, local elections are held every four years, following regular parliamentary elections.– NNN-APA

MENAFN11102024000200011047ID1108769551


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search