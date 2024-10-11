Local Elections Begin In Mongolia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Oct. 11 (NNN-APA) – for local began in Mongolia today.

The vote kicked off at 8.00 a.m. local time, and will last until 8.00 p.m., at 2,230 polling stations in the national capital of Ulan Bator, and all of 21 provinces, according to the General Election Commission (GEC).

A total of 17,010 candidates from 10 parties and one coalition, along with 268 independent candidates, were vying for 8,031 seats in the citizens' representative councils of districts, provinces and the capital.

Approximately 2,246,164 Mongolians are eligible to vote.

In Mongolia, local elections are held every four years, following regular parliamentary elections.– NNN-APA

