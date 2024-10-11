Report Scope



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Product Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players





Proteus Digital Health



etectRx



Pillo Health



AdhereTech



Philips Healthcare



Medtronic



Bayer AG



Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



BioMotiv



CapsoVision



Rani Therapeutics



Pillsy AiCure

Digital Pills Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Tablets

Capsules Microchip

By product type, the tablets segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital pills market in 2023 owing to the widespread adoption of chronic disease management solutions and technological advancements in sensor integration. For instance, in November 2023, Philips Healthcare unveiled a new digital pill dispenser with improved connectivity features that allow for tracking adherence and remote medication monitoring.

Additionally, the microchip delivery devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for precise drug delivery and advancements in microchip technology.

Digital Pills Market Analysis & Forecast by Indication 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Mental Disorders

Cancer

Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease

By indication, the chronic diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital pills market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the critical need for effective medication adherence. For instance, Medtronic announced in January 2024 the release of its next-generation digital pill technology, which is intended to increase diabetic patients' adherence to their treatment regimens.

Additionally, the infectious diseases segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the need for precise treatment adherence.

Digital Pills Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies

Additionally, the mail-order pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for convenient home delivery services and the expansion of e-commerce in healthcare.

Digital Pills Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative technologies, and significant investment in healthcare research and development.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rapid adoption of digital health technologies. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported encouraging outcomes in December 2023 from a clinical study assessing how well their digital pill technology improves medication adherence in schizophrenic patients.

Key Attributes