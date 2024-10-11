SEPTEMBER VOLUMES: CONTINUED FREIGHT GROWTH

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

INVESTOR NEWS no. 72 - 11 October 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in September 2024 were 4.4% above 2023 and up 1.0% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.



North Sea volumes were below 2023 following mixed activity levels across the route network. Mediterranean volumes were in September above 2023 with higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes continued in September to be above 2023. Baltic Sea volumes were overall above 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.6% to 40.7m from 38.5m in 2023-22. The increase was 2.8% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in September 2024 was 39.4% above 2023 and down 2.7% adjusted for the addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted decrease was due to smaller variances across routes. The number of cars was 22.0% above 2023 and down 8.2% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 43.8% to 6.4m compared to 4.5m for 2023-22. The increase was 6.5% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.





DFDS ferry volumes September Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,393 3,320 3,467 4.4% 43,128 38,512 40,674 5.6% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 369 405 564 39.4% 3,243 4,458 6,409 43.8%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The October 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 7 November 2024 at around 7.30am CET.





Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

