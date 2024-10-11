Key Digital Trends In 2024: AI Integration, Cybersecurity, And Quantum Computing Progress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Digital Trends in 2024: Mainstreaming of AI and the Evolution of Quantum Computing, Main Outputs from Vivatech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth view of the key digital trends being adopted.

The study analyzes three major trends:



AI : Where are we in terms of current development, regulation, governance and ethical considerations, what is the role of operators in the emergence of AI, and what are the different impacts of AI in different industries, in business transformation and on employment, skills and the workforce?

Cybersecurity : What are the new AI-powered security and cybersecurity threats, the need for cybersecurity awareness and training, and the transition to quantum computing? Quantum computing : what is quantum secure cryptography, its main impacts and applications, as well as the current development of quantum computing and its accessibility?

The report finally addresses the main developments in generative AI and its main drivers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. AI Development and Ethical Considerations

1.1 AI Development

1.2 Potential impact of AI

1.3 Ethical considerations

1.4 Potential risks of AI

2. AI Regulations and Governance

2.1 Discussion about regulation

2.2 International Approaches to AI Regulation

2.3 EU-Specific AI Regulation and Innovation

2.4 Regulation AI in media organizations

3. Rose of Telcos in AI Emergence

3.1 The telco industry's revolution in the AI era

3.2 Telcos at the heart of a connected and responsible ecosystem

4. AI in Industry and Business Transformation

4.1 AI in business transformation

4.2 AI adoption and implementation

4.3 AI innovation and strategy

5. AI's Impact in Jobs, Skills and Workforce

5.1 AI's impact on the job market

5.2 AI's impact on inclusion

5.3 Skills and education

5.4 Work and security

6. AI in Cybersecurity

6.1 AI-powered security and cybersecurity threats

6.2 Cybersecurity awareness and training

6.3 Cyber risk management and regulatory compliance

6.4 Quantum computing and cybersecurity

7. AI in Quantum Computing

7.1 Quantum safe cryptography

7.2 Quantum computing impacts

7.3 Quantum computing development and accessibility

8. What's Next with GenAI

8.1 Next steps of GenAI

8.2 The drivers of GenAI

