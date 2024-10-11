(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no 16-2024

Søborg, October 16, 2024

Konsolidator completes private placement

In company announcement no. 15-2024, Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) announced the by the Board of Directors to issue up to 573,979 new shares in a private placement. The new shares have been subscribed for by existing investors.

Konsolidator announces the completion of the private placement as all 573,979 new shares have been subscribed for and the total subscription amount of DKK 2.2m has been received by Konsolidator.

The new shares and the related capital increase will be registered at the Danish Business Authority today, following which the company has a registered share capital of nominal DKK 909,388. The share capital will consist of 22,734,700 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. Each share carries one vote, corresponding to a total of 22,734,700 votes.

The new shares represent approximately 2.6% of Konsolidator's share capital before the capital increase and 2.6% of Konsolidator's share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on October 15, 2024 under the ISIN code of Konsolidator's existing shares, DK0061113511.

Following registration of the capital increase, the authorization in section 3.1.8 of the articles of association for the Board of Directors to issue shares without pre-emption rights has been reduced to a nominal value of DKK 156,089.68.

The updated articles of association are available at .

Contacts



CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, ... CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, ...

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011,



About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment

