EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Call

11.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Frankfurt/Main, Germany – October 11, 2024 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for

Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at

4:00 P.M. CET.

During the call, management will discuss its operations and the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

This conference call will be available through an audio webcast. Please use this link to register.

Additionally, analysts can join the conference call using their local dial-in number:

Germany Toll-Free: +49 800 0009712 United Kingdom/International Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035 United States Toll-Free: +1 855 979 6654 Global dial in numbers can be found here

Access code required: 183303

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Northern Data Group website at Publications (northerndata)



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

Investor Relations: Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail:

...

Media enquiries: Hawthorn Advisors

Email: ...



11.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 WKN: A0SMU8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2006409



End of News EQS News Service