10/11/2024 4:07:58 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
11.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS


Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call


Frankfurt/Main, Germany – October 11, 2024 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for
Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at
4:00 P.M. CET.


During the call, management will discuss its operations and the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.


This conference call will be available through an audio webcast. Please use this link to register.


Additionally, analysts can join the conference call using their local dial-in number:


Germany Toll-Free: +49 800 0009712

United Kingdom/International Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035

United States Toll-Free: +1 855 979 6654

Global dial in numbers can be found here


Access code required: 183303

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Northern Data Group website at Publications (northerndata)



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.


Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail:
...


Media enquiries:

Hawthorn Advisors
Email: ...



Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
