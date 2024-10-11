Cbdnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH), T&K Zarro Ink Agreement To Strengthen Capital Structure, Drive Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, has entered a pivotal agreement with T&K Zarro LLC. Golden Triangle called the agreement a“significant step towards solidifying GTVH's capital structure, expanding its business operations and enhancing shareholder value.” Managed by Tom Zarro, T&K Zarro is the largest note holder in GTVH. The agreement outlines T&K Zarro's commitment to a“structured and disciplined sale of GTVH stock, limiting sales to no more than 10% of the daily trading volume on any given day.” The agreement also notes a six-month moratorium on all interest accruals within T&K Zarro's convertible debentures held in GTVH, which provides Golden Triangle Ventures time to optimize its operations and capitalize on growth opportunities. The announcement noted that the agreement reflects Golden Triangle Ventures' dedication to fostering a robust, scalable business model and creating significant, sustainable growth.“This agreement marks a transformative moment for Golden Triangle Ventures,” said Golden Triangle Ventures president Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“By aligning our interests with T&K Zarro, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our capital structure and delivering tangible value to our shareholders. We are confident that these measures will elevate GTVH to new heights and strengthen our position in the public markets.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

