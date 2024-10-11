Trump's Campaign To Start Accepting Crypto For Campaign Contributions
Date
10/11/2024 4:06:17 AM
The presidential campaign of Donald trump has announced that it will
start accepting crypto donations
as part of its strategy to create a“cryptocurrency army” in the lead-up to election day. The campaign has set up a fundraising platform that enables any legally permissible donor to contribute to its Political committees using a variety of cryptocurrencies accepted by the Coinbase exchange.
This move not only emphasizes Trump's position as a crypto-supportive candidate but also aims to attract a key demographic of young male voters that is increasingly engaged with digital currencies. The announcement coincided with the conclusion of Trump's defense in...
