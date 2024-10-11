José Junior Carabaño, Co-Founder Of Rimas Entertainment, Included In Billboard's Latin Power Players List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

José "Junior" Carabaño

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- José "Junior" Carabaño, co-founder of Rimas Entertainment, has been included in Billboard's prestigious Latin Power Players list, recognizing his leadership in the Latin and his role in Rimas' global growth. This year has been particularly significant for Junior, who spearheaded the signing of Latin Mafia, nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys, and currently working on their highly anticipated debut album.In addition, Junior played a pivotal role in orchestrating Tony Dize's return to Rimas, relaunching his career with the hit“Quisiera,” which has reignited excitement among his fanbase. Under Junior's vision, Rimas has continued its expansion into international markets such as Spain and Mexico, solidifying its presence and reputation as a global powerhouse in music and artist development. Junior's inclusion in Billboard's Latin Power Players list highlights his ability to identify and nurture talent, transforming the landscape of Latin music.

