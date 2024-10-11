Auxein Medical Expands Business Horizons With New Venture In Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President - Global Sales & Marketing, Auxein Medical

Auxein Medical, a leader in Orthopedic solutions, announces its entry into Thai to enhance local partnerships, create jobs, and foster economic growth

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auxein Medical, a leader in innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, proudly announces its entry into the Thai market, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. This initiative aims to enhance local partnerships, create jobs, and foster economic growth and innovation in the region.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President - Global Sales & Marketing, commented,“Our expansion into Thailand is a strategic move that will not only help us strengthen our dealer network but also foster local partnerships that drive economic growth and innovation in the region. We are committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to create mutually beneficial partnership models that contribute to the development of the healthcare landscape.”

Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs. The company is dedicated to skill enhancement through training programs and partnerships with local educational institutions. By exploring collaboration opportunities with local authorities and industry bodies, Auxein aim to expedite product certification and boost the local industry.

Key Highlights:

.20+ Million Patients Cared For

.500+ Worldwide Employees

.Operations in 90+ Countries

.3000+ Products, 200+ FDA-Approved Products

