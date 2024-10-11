Invaders Kill One Resident Of Donetsk Region In Past Day
10/11/2024 3:08:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed one resident in the Donetsk region on Thursday, October 10.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russians killed a resident of Novoselydivka. Four other people were wounded.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,803 people have been killed and 6,270 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, 1.161 million civilians have been evacuated from the part of Donetsk region, which is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.
