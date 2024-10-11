Third Annual Afro Awards 2024: A Celebration Of Excellence Meets Diversity At The DGA On October 12, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Annual Afro Awards, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, will be held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, California.

Nathalie Beasnael hosts the Welcome Gala for the Afro Awards set for Friday, October 11, 2024 at Famecast. Red carpet at 5 pm and show at 6 pm.

DJ Peter Lentini will kick off the after party at the Melrose House in Los Angeles from 9 pm to 2 am.

2024 Honorees include Miquel Nunez, John Salley, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Rev. Dr. Marci Janell, Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, Leah Daniels-Butler, and more.

- Taiwo Oduala, Afro Awards Founder and Award-Winning Film Director, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Afro Awards Founder and Award-Winning Film Director Taiwo Oduala , who has 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, announced the third annual Afro Awards, set for October 12, 2024. The event occurs at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) at 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. This year's theme, "Excellence Meets Diversity," highlights the accomplishments of African Americans and individuals from the African continent who have made significant contributions to society through their work, vision, and dedication."The annual Afro Awards is an important event that celebrates the accomplishments of African Americans and individuals from the African continent, bringing two nations together," said Oduala. "The award show is followed by an afterparty at the Melrose House from 9 pm to 2 am."Before the main event, an exclusive Afro Awards Welcome Gala will occur on October 11th, 2024, at Famecast Media in Los Angeles. Honorees and special guests will gather for a night of networking and celebration.Septimus The Great and Massiel Taveras will host the evening. The red carpet event will commence at 5 PM, followed by the official awards ceremony, which will begin at 7 PM. The Afro Awards have garnered broad recognition due to the collaborative efforts of leaders in entertainment, philanthropy, business, and advocacy from the African American community and the African diaspora.This year's distinguished honorees include:Film/ TV Personality of the Year Award - J Tasha St. Cyr – Acclaimed Film/TV ProducerMen of Impact Awards of the Year Award - Nana Okyere – CEO, Sankafar GroupsPolitical Icon of the Year Award - James Thurman Butts Jr. – Mayor of InglewoodEntrepreneur of the Year Award - Feli "Dzy" Calado – Philanthropist & AuthorBest Casting Director of the Year Award - Leah Daniels-Butler – Renowned Producer & Casting DirectorPresidential Award of the Year Award - His Excellency Goodluck Ebele Jonathan – Former President of NigeriaSpiritual Icon Award - Reverend Dr. Marci Janell – Social Justice Advocate & AuthorGlobal Thought Women Leaders Award - Her Excellency Ambassador Professor Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq – First Lady of Kwara StateGlobal Personality of the Year Award - Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA – Founder, Platinum Star PR, Inc. & Platinum Star Media Group, Inc.Lifetime Achievement Award - John Salley – Legendary Basketball PlayerBest Actor of the Year Award - Miguel Nunez Jr. – Acclaimed Actor & ProducerGlobal Businesswoman of the Year Award - Madam Mecillina Olorunfunmi – Founder & CEO, Triumph InternationalBest Film Maker of the Year Award - Deon Taylor – Founder & CEO, Hidden Empire Film GroupMusic Executive of the Year - Karen Civil – Executive & Global StrategistArchitectural Strategies Innovator Award of the Year - Otunba Godwin Sotilewa Osifeso – InnovatorFinance Innovator of the Year Award - Chief Diran Alabi – Founder & CEOFestivals Creative Director of the Year - Peter Lentini – Founder & Creative Director, Ankara Festivals and Afrobeats LABusiness Consultant of the Year Award - Sharifah Hardie – Co-Founder, The Black Business CoopThe Afro Awards celebrates influential leaders' outstanding contributions and achievements in various fields, including entertainment, public service, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.About the Afro Awards:The Afro Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who have made significant strides in fostering diversity, advancing social causes, and contributing to the cultural landscape. The Afro Awards seeks to inspire future generations of leaders, creators, and advocates through unity and excellence.

