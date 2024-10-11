HANZA's Principal Owner Increases Its Holding
Date
10/11/2024 2:46:01 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's main shareholder Färna Invest AB, owned by Gerald Engström, has purchased 380,000 shares in HANZA AB during September and owns 9,980,000 shares in the company at the end of September, corresponding to 22.86%. This is according to data as of 2024-09-30 from Euroclear.
An updated list of shareholders is now published on HANZA's website, .
For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
[email protected]
Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
The following files are available for download:
|
|
HANZA's principal owner increases its holding
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108769183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.