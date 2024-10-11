European Journalism Centre Announces Winners Of The 2024 Climate Journalism Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Previous winners of the Climate Journalism Award 2023

- Lars Boering, Director EJCCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Journalism Centre (EJC) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Climate Journalism Award, recognising exceptional reporting that addresses climate change and its effects. The award ceremony took place at the News Impact Summit in Copenhagen, celebrating the best in innovative and impactful climate journalism.The winners in each category are:Data-driven VisualisationHot nights by Süddeutsche ZeitungFighting Climate MisinformationHow big finance greenwashes climate crisis culprits by VoxEuropPinpoint Award for InvestigationsGreenwashing made in Europe by Michelin and BNP Paribas in Indonesia by VoxEuropStorytelling & SolutionsIn the Swedish Arctic, a battle for the climate rages by Coda and The EconomistEmerging TalentSantander arranged billion-dollar oil bond after making a green pledge by The Bureau for Investigative JournalismEach category winner received a cash prize of €2,400. The award ceremony was attended by journalists, media professionals, and climate advocates from around the world, celebrating the power of journalism in driving climate action."The goal of the award is to celebrate climate journalism and to encourage journalists to prioritise reporting on climate-related issues," said Lars Boering, Director of the European Journalism Centre. "These award-winning stories demonstrate how climate journalism is a public service, with the aim to inform the public with innovative storytelling and solutions that uncover untold stories about the climate crisis."The Climate Journalism Award is managed by the European Journalism Centre in partnership with the Google News Initiative. The award aims to spur action by news organisations to be part of the change by putting climate-related coverage front and centre while also recognising innovative approaches to storytelling on this critical issue.These awards highlight journalism projects reporting about climate issues and recognise individuals or small groups who have made exceptional contributions to climate journalism. Submissions included 197 eligible entries from 24 countries across the European continent, with many excellent examples of journalism that engaged with audiences and decision-makers.The 2024 Climate Journalism Award ceremony took place within the 2024 News Impact Summit: Fighting Climate Misinformation. The one-day conference was hosted by the European Journalism Centre in partnership with Google News Initiative.For more information and pictures about the Climate Journalism Award and the 2024 winners, please visit:About the European Journalism CentreThe European Journalism Centre (EJC) foundation is an independent Dutch non-profit based in the city of Maastricht, The Netherlands. Our purpose is to support, strengthen and develop journalism and media in the Council of Europe. We are a Centre for communities, knowledge and collaboration with partners and funders, and we believe that reimagining journalism is key.About Google News InitiativeBuilding on nearly two decades of partnership with the news industry, the Google News Initiative launched in 2018 to bring together efforts across the company to help build a stronger future for news. To date, the Google News Initiative has supported 7000+ news partners in more than 120 countries and territories through more than $300 million in global funding.

