Gershman Mortgage Wins 1St Place As 2024 Healthiest Employer, Celebrating Employee Well-Being In Lincoln, Nebraska

- President Adam MasonLINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gershman Mortgage's national headquarters recently took home 1st Place in the 2024 Healthiest Employers of St. Louis, an awards program that celebrates organizations prioritizing the well-being of its workforce. Competing in the 200 to 999 Employees category, Gershman emerged as the winner, demonstrating its commitment to a supportive and healthy work environment.The announcement from Healthiest Employers praised Gershman Mortgage for its holistic approach to employee wellness, spanning physical, mental, financial, and social well-being. The organization offers a variety of resources, including mindfulness training, stress management techniques, and access to employee assistance programs. For mental health, it fosters a culture of inclusivity, open communication, and respect for diversity while upholding a zero-tolerance policy against harassment or discrimination. Financially, Gershman Mortgage provides competitive salaries, robust retirement matching, and educational resources, alongside an employee home loan program. Socially, the company organizes events celebrating employee achievements, creates a collaborative work environment, and publicly acknowledges accomplishments within and beyond the workplace.For the Lincoln, Nebraska branch, these initiatives have become an integral part of its operations. The branch, located in the heart of the Cornhusker State, is known for its commitment to local community engagement. Lincoln, rich in history and home to landmarks such as the Nebraska State Capitol and the scenic Sunken Gardens, is a city where community spirit thrives, and Gershman Mortgage aligns with this ethos. The branch is dedicated to supporting both employees and customers, mirroring the city's values of growth, inclusivity, and well-being.Gershman Mortgage's Lincoln branch has embraced flexible work arrangements where possible, balancing these with the need for on-site presence to ensure seamless operations. This approach aims to build trust and accountability while respecting the nature of roles that require in-office work. As a hub of mortgage expertise in Lincoln, the branch recognizes the importance of maintaining a supportive work environment that ultimately benefits its clients across the city and surrounding areas.President Adam Mason shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating,“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a healthy and encouraging work environment. The recognition is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of every team member, including those at our Lincoln branch. We are committed to continuing our investment in their health and growth, both personally and professionally.”This year marks the third consecutive year that Gershman Mortgage has placed in the Healthiest Employers competition, and the first time it has earned the top spot. The rigorous selection process involved completing the Healthiest Employers application, which uses a rubric-based scoring system ranging from 1 to 100.Companies are assessed across six categories with a mix of yes/no, multiple choice, and short answer questions, each scoring between 0.25 and 3 points. An overall Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned, enabling fair ranking among companies of similar sizes. The survey's scoring is conducted by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that leverages data-driven insights for better decision-making, offering intuitive user experiences and predictive modeling.The Lincoln branch is a key part of Gershman Mortgage's broader mission to provide exceptional mortgage solutions while fostering a culture of well-being. Nestled in a city known for its educational institutions like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its thriving business community, the branch reflects the best of what Lincoln has to offer: a commitment to both professional and personal growth. As Lincoln continues to evolve, Gershman Mortgage's presence remains strong, providing support and resources to homebuyers, whether they are purchasing a first home near the Haymarket District or refinancing properties in the suburbs.About Gershman Mortgage - Lincoln, NebraskaGershman Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry, has been serving the Lincoln community with personalized mortgage solutions for years. The Lincoln branch is dedicated to supporting homebuyers with tailored mortgage products, from FHA and VA loans to refinancing options, all while prioritizing client satisfaction. Located in the heart of Nebraska's capital city, the Lincoln branch of Gershman Mortgage is committed to fostering community ties and providing unparalleled expertise. For more information, contact Gershman Mortgage's Lincoln branch at 402-512-1408.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road Suite 200 Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

