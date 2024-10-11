Gershman Mortgage Recognized As Top Healthiest Employer, Highlighting Commitment To Well-Being In West Des Moines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- President Adam MasonWEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gershman Mortgage has been named the 1st Place winner in the 2024 Healthiest Employers of St. Louis, an awards program that celebrates organizations prioritizing the well-being of its employees. Competing in the 200 to 999 Employees category, Gershman secured the top spot, showcasing its dedication to creating a supportive and healthy work environment.Healthiest Employers recognized Gershman Mortgage for its comprehensive approach to employee wellness, addressing physical, mental, financial, and social aspects of well-being. The company provides a variety of resources, including stress management techniques, mindfulness training, and access to employee assistance programs. For mental well-being, Gershman maintains an inclusive environment characterized by open communication and respect for diversity, alongside a strict policy against harassment or discrimination. Financially, Gershman Mortgage offers competitive salaries, robust retirement matching, and financial education, in addition to an employee home loan program. Socially, the company promotes a collaborative work environment, celebrates employee achievements, and recognizes accomplishments both within and beyond the workplace.These wellness efforts are particularly evident at its West Des Moines location. The local branch, positioned in the vibrant economic hub of West Des Moines, reflects the city's dynamic spirit and community-oriented culture. Known for its welcoming neighborhoods, including Jordan Creek and Valley Junction, West Des Moines offers a strong sense of community, which aligns with Gershman Mortgage's values. The West Des Moines branch strives to support employees and clients alike, fostering a sense of well-being that extends beyond the office.Gershman Mortgage's West Des Moines branch has adopted flexible work arrangements where possible, ensuring seamless operations through a balance of in-office presence and remote options. This approach supports the needs of both the organization and its employees, fostering trust and accountability. As a key player in the local mortgage industry, the West Des Moines branch focuses on maintaining a positive work environment that directly benefits its clients throughout the greater Des Moines area.President Adam Mason shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating,“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a healthy and encouraging work environment. The recognition is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of every team member, including those at our West Des Moines branch. We are committed to continuing our investment in their health and growth, both personally and professionally.”This recognition marks the third consecutive year that Gershman Mortgage has placed in the Healthiest Employers competition, and it is the first time achieving the top position. The application process required completing a detailed survey, assessed using a rubric-based scoring system from 1 to 100. Organizations were evaluated across six categories, which included yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question scored between 0.25 and 3 points. The resulting Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) allowed for fair comparison among companies of similar sizes. The survey scoring was conducted by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that leverages data-driven insights for better decision-making, offering predictive modeling and curated action steps.The West Des Moines branch of Gershman Mortgage plays a vital role in the company's mission to provide exceptional mortgage solutions while fostering a culture of well-being. Located in a city known for its economic growth and family-friendly atmosphere, the branch is positioned to serve both first-time homebuyers in the thriving local neighborhoods and those looking to refinance properties throughout the area. As West Des Moines continues to expand, Gershman Mortgage remains dedicated to delivering personalized service and supporting the financial dreams of its clients.About Gershman Mortgage - West Des Moines, Iowa:Gershman Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry, has served the West Des Moines community with tailored mortgage solutions for years. The West Des Moines branch is committed to providing comprehensive mortgage options, including FHA and VA loans and refinancing solutions, all while prioritizing client satisfaction. Situated in the heart of Iowa's economic center, the West Des Moines branch of Gershman Mortgage is dedicated to maintaining strong community ties and offering expert guidance to homebuyers. For more information , contact Gershman Mortgage's West Des Moines branch at 515-964-5952.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road Suite 200 Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

