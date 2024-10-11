Invitation To Electrolux Group Q3 Presentation
Date
10/11/2024 2:31:04 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the third quarter of 2024 will be published on October 25, 2024, at approx. 08.00 CET.
A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.
Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE .
Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, .
For more information, please contact:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8
657 65
07
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4048280
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108769165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.