Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement
Date
10/11/2024 2:31:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 701 shares during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 836 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 October 2024 to 9 October 2024:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 3 October 2024
| 2 400
| 35.78
| 35.82
| 35.60
| 85 872
| 4 October 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 7 October 2024
| 1 200
| 35.95
| 36.10
| 35.80
| 43 140
| 8 October 2024
| 2 101
| 35.61
| 35.82
| 35.30
| 74 817
| 9 October 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 5 701
|
|
|
| 203 829
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 3 October 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 4 October 2024
| 2 236
| 36.21
| 36.50
| 35.90
| 80 966
| 7 October 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 8 October 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 9 October 2024
| 2 600
| 35.67
| 35.80
| 35.50
| 92 742
| Total
| 4 836
|
|
|
| 173 708
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 033 shares.
On 9 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 851 162 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
p241011E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108769164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.