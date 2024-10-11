Making History: MJ Racadio Spearheads Filipino Representation At Grammys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FYC

FYC Grammy Contenders

'Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin' at International Festival Manhattan and Grammys FYC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- History in the Making: MJ Racadio spearheads Filipino representation at the Grammys.

'Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin ' at International Film Festival Manhattan and Grammys FYC

Social Dragon PR submits songs and artists, spotlighting the potential for global recognition. This is a rare opportunity and historical moment for Filipino Recording Artists and able to submit Tagalog Songs to the Recording Academy.

“Best Global Music Performance”

“LUMAYO KA MAN” by MJ Racadio,“Best Global Music Album” Music Inspired by 1521 , MJ Racadio“Lumayo Ka Man”“Best Global Music Performance”, Garth Garcia“Kung Di Ako Mahal”, Mary Ann Van Der Horst“Paradise” (Acoustic Version), Cristiani Rebada“Ikaw Parin”, Arianna Basco“Push”, Rasmin Diaz“Hindi Naghihilom”, Eric G“With You”, Honore“The One”, Gene Juanich“Bakit Di Ko Nakita", Kevin Hermogenes“When I Fall”. Label: Starlink Music & Video | Starlink Music, Publicity: Social Dragon PR

and executive producers: MJ Racadio, Garth Garcia & Francis Lara Ho.

Apart from Best Global Music Album. From Filipino Pop Queen to Phillippines' King of R&B and Girl Group 4th Impact also a Grammy Contenders including FilAm Artists;“Eyes Only For Me” FYC (For Your Consideration)“Best R&B Performance” by Jay R & Regine Velasquez,“SINING”“Best R&B Performance” by Dionela & Jay R,“TELL ME YOUR NAME”“Best Dance Pop Recording” by Thomas Orlina,“Maari Bang Ibigin Ka” written and composed by Vehnee Saturno,“Best Pop Solo Performance” by Jules Graeser and 4th Impact's Round and Round for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance".

The first round of voting from the recording academy is on October 04-15, 2024.

The Grammy nominees will be announced on November 8 while the 67th Grammy Awards event will be held on February 2 next year at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The FYC Team would like to thank community partners FilAm Creative Elton Lugay of TOFA Awards, Invincinalvillage, Rasec Marc Ortega for the new arrangement of 'Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin and Delia Naval for allowing us to record the song. Grateful to Septimius the Great (Grammy Winner) Final Bow and Kenneth Barlis

Read more on BlogtalkWithMJRacadio

Public Relations

Social Dragon PR

+1 916-549-7868

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.