(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11th October 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,800 Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00 Highest price per share (pence): 689.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 684.2243

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 684.2243 6,800 675.00 689.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 10 October 2024 13:05:19 360 675.00 XLON 00304032193TRLO1 10 October 2024 13:30:19 65 677.00 XLON 00304032958TRLO1 10 October 2024 13:30:19 52 677.00 XLON 00304032959TRLO1 10 October 2024 13:39:53 88 680.00 XLON 00304033525TRLO1 10 October 2024 13:42:34 124 680.00 XLON 00304033740TRLO1 10 October 2024 13:55:27 121 680.00 XLON 00304034109TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036668TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036669TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036670TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:03:53 123 678.00 XLON 00304036671TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:13 24 684.00 XLON 00304038473TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:16 24 686.00 XLON 00304038478TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:18 249 685.00 XLON 00304038480TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:18 12 685.00 XLON 00304038481TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:18 29 685.00 XLON 00304038482TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:28 241 684.00 XLON 00304038488TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:28 70 685.00 XLON 00304038489TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:28 120 685.00 XLON 00304038490TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:28 96 685.00 XLON 00304038491TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:32 58 687.00 XLON 00304038493TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:32 308 687.00 XLON 00304038494TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:44:32 28 687.00 XLON 00304038495TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 227 686.00 XLON 00304038816TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 227 684.00 XLON 00304038817TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 18 684.00 XLON 00304038818TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 858 686.00 XLON 00304038819TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 109 686.00 XLON 00304038820TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 83 686.00 XLON 00304038821TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:42 91 686.00 XLON 00304038822TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 55 688.00 XLON 00304038858TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 330 688.00 XLON 00304038859TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 154 689.00 XLON 00304038860TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 157 689.00 XLON 00304038861TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 119 689.00 XLON 00304038862TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:49 233 687.00 XLON 00304038863TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:54 233 686.00 XLON 00304038867TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:54 237 685.00 XLON 00304038868TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:54 118 686.00 XLON 00304038869TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:48:54 167 685.00 XLON 00304038870TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:49:01 23 686.00 XLON 00304038913TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:52:48 70 685.00 XLON 00304039118TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:52:48 49 685.00 XLON 00304039119TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:52:48 118 685.00 XLON 00304039120TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:52:48 248 684.00 XLON 00304039121TRLO1 10 October 2024 15:57:44 65 683.00 XLON 00304039380TRLO1 10 October 2024 16:13:39 125 683.00 XLON 00304040080TRLO1 10 October 2024 16:21:54 122 682.00 XLON 00304040468TRLO1

