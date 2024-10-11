عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


10/11/2024 2:15:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,800
Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00
Highest price per share (pence): 689.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 684.2243

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 684.2243 6,800 675.00 689.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
10 October 2024 13:05:19 360 675.00 XLON 00304032193TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:30:19 65 677.00 XLON 00304032958TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:30:19 52 677.00 XLON 00304032959TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:39:53 88 680.00 XLON 00304033525TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:42:34 124 680.00 XLON 00304033740TRLO1
10 October 2024 13:55:27 121 680.00 XLON 00304034109TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036668TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036669TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53 124 678.00 XLON 00304036670TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:03:53 123 678.00 XLON 00304036671TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:13 24 684.00 XLON 00304038473TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:16 24 686.00 XLON 00304038478TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:18 249 685.00 XLON 00304038480TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:18 12 685.00 XLON 00304038481TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:18 29 685.00 XLON 00304038482TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28 241 684.00 XLON 00304038488TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28 70 685.00 XLON 00304038489TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28 120 685.00 XLON 00304038490TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:28 96 685.00 XLON 00304038491TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:32 58 687.00 XLON 00304038493TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:32 308 687.00 XLON 00304038494TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:44:32 28 687.00 XLON 00304038495TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 227 686.00 XLON 00304038816TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 227 684.00 XLON 00304038817TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 18 684.00 XLON 00304038818TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 858 686.00 XLON 00304038819TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 109 686.00 XLON 00304038820TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 83 686.00 XLON 00304038821TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:42 91 686.00 XLON 00304038822TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 55 688.00 XLON 00304038858TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 330 688.00 XLON 00304038859TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 154 689.00 XLON 00304038860TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 157 689.00 XLON 00304038861TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 119 689.00 XLON 00304038862TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:49 233 687.00 XLON 00304038863TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54 233 686.00 XLON 00304038867TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54 237 685.00 XLON 00304038868TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54 118 686.00 XLON 00304038869TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:48:54 167 685.00 XLON 00304038870TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:49:01 23 686.00 XLON 00304038913TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48 70 685.00 XLON 00304039118TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48 49 685.00 XLON 00304039119TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48 118 685.00 XLON 00304039120TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:52:48 248 684.00 XLON 00304039121TRLO1
10 October 2024 15:57:44 65 683.00 XLON 00304039380TRLO1
10 October 2024 16:13:39 125 683.00 XLON 00304040080TRLO1
10 October 2024 16:21:54 122 682.00 XLON 00304040468TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108769151


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search