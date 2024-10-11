Arco Vara`S Financial Calendar For 2025
10/11/2024 2:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Arco Vara will release its consolidated financial reports on the following dates:
13.02.2025: Q4 2024 unaudited interim report
03.04.2025: 2024 audited annual report
24.04.2025: Q1 2025 unaudited interim report
24.07.2025: Q2 2025 unaudited interim report
23.10.2025: Q3 2025 unaudited interim report.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
