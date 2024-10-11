Russia Keeps Two Cruise Missile Ships In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps two ships carrying Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on 10/11/2024 on , Ukrinform reports.

“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

In addition, it is reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 1 vessel that did not move from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, five people were killed and nine injured as a result of the enemy attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region.

The photo is illustrative