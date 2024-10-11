Russia Keeps Two Cruise Missile Ships In Black Sea
Date
10/11/2024 2:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps two ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on 10/11/2024 on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.
In addition, it is reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 1 vessel that did not move from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, five people were killed and nine injured as a result of the enemy attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.