Smart Merchant Solution Goes BLUU To Strengthen Its Position In The Point Of Sale (POS) Solutions And Payments Processing Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Smart Merchant Solution will join the BLUU group of companies to form Bluu SMS, Inc., to provide branded and specialized POS and Payment products and services.

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Merchant Solution, Inc., dba Smart Merchant Solution, a provider of point of sale (POS) solutions and payment processing in the greater Dallas area, announced that it is changing its name to Bluu SMS, Inc, and joining the BLUU group of companies lead by Bluu, Inc and United Merchant Services, Inc based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Smart Merchant Solution plans on leveraging BLUU group's five decades of combined experience in merchant focused product services and innovative solutions. BLUU is well-established and one of the largest solutions providers in the ethnic marketplace. By combining forces, Smart Merchant Solutions will gain access to a wider array of products and services as well as expanded menu of value-added products for merchants.

Smart Merchant Solution is a leading provider of electronic payment processing services and POS systems in the greater Dallas area. With a proven track record of successfully meeting the payment processing and POS needs of numerous businesses, Smart Merchant Solution has built a loyal customer base and a strong reputation for delivering outstanding service, driven by its commitment to customer satisfaction.

This strategic naming and joining forces with BLUU group of companies strengthens Smart Merchant Solution's position as an industry leader and broadens its capabilities, enabling the company to offer even more advanced solutions and superior support to its customers in the POS solutions and payment processing industry.

By welcoming Smart Merchant Solution into its fold, BLUU aims to empower more businesses with seamless payment solutions, cutting-edge SaaS platforms, and accessible lending capital. The integration of BLUU's resources and expertise will give Smart Merchant Solutions a springboard for further expansion and growth by delivering greater value to its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Smart Merchant Solution to the BLUU family," said Jay Yoon, CEO of Bluu, Inc. "Joining forces with SMS aligns well with our long-term growth strategy and strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive solutions to our merchants. Together, we will continue to innovate and set new standards in the POS and payment processing industry."

As a result of the acquisition, BLUU group of companies will expand into new markets and reach a broader customer base. This integration will streamline operations, improve customer support, and boost processing speeds, solidifying BLUU as a strategic partner for businesses in need of reliable and advanced POS and payment solutions.

JS Merchant Solution, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Smart Merchant Solutions grew its merchant base by adapting to changing market needs and recognizing that integrating new technology is essential for business success. The company's goal is to offer competitively priced products and services while setting a new standard for exceptional customer service. .

About BLUU group of companies.

Founded in 1994, as United Merchant Services, Inc ("UMSI"), UMSI has evolved over three decades into

a leading payments company specializing in Merchant Business Solutions. UMSI was ranked 50th

on the US Merchant Acquirer rankings by the Nilson Report (Issue 1260, March 2024), and holds a prominent position as a major force in the ethnic payment processing market. Founded in 2008, United POS Solution, Inc (fka UP Solution), is a leading provider of POS hardware and software solutions. The company changed its name to Bluu, Inc in 2022.

Bluu, Inc and UMSI entered into a joint branding arrangement in 2022 to create BLUU group of companies, including Allup Finance, LLC specializing in providing capital to business owners, Allup, LLC specializing in direct-to-merchant POS solutions, and One Merchant Solution, LLC providing solutions and payment processing in multiple number of states.

The BLUU group of companies aim to become a significant presence in the Merchant Business Solutions and Payment Processing through a unified branding. BLUU recognized the continuously evolving landscape of the payments industry, and aims to further integrate its SaaS ("software-as-a-service") platforms, introduce new hardware and software innovations, including data analytics, and seamless weave POS solutions and payment services for a more seamless merchant experience.

BLUU offers the "United POS as a Service" ("UPaaS"), designed to provide resellers with a cost-effective and worry-free POS experience, assisting resellers to maximize profits through our cost-effective POS systems. ebluu .

