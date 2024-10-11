Indian School Of Hospitality Celebrates The Graduating Class Of 2024 With A Grand Convocation Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 10, 2024: The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) recently organised its annual convocation ceremony on October 4th, to recognise the accomplishments of 121 graduates from diverse programs.



The event was a significant occasion, featuring eminent guests, motivational speeches, and accolades for outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.



The graduating students represented diverse disciplines, including:



BBAHM (Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management)

BACA (Bachelor of Culinary Arts)

PGP (Post Graduate Program in Hospitality Management)

DICA/DIPB (Diploma in Culinary Arts/Diploma in Bakery & Pastry Arts)



The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome for graduates and their families, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp and the stole ceremony. In addition, Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ISH, delivered an inspiring address, underlining the significance of this milestone.



“As you step into this new chapter of your lives, remember the five tenets that will shape both your professional and personal journey in the coming decade. These next ten years are crucial in building a foundation that balances career ambition with personal growth. Lead with compassion, integrity, resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to making a positive impact,” said Mr. Vasudeva.



The occasion was also graced by the presence of Mr. Kapil Chopra, Founder of EasyDiner and The Postcard Hotel, along with Chef Maestro Manish Mehrotra as Chief Guests. In their keynote addresses, these industry veterans shared insights on the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry. Chef Mehrotra spoke passionately about the journey from good to great, emphasizing the importance of mastering the deeper craft of service alongside culinary skills. Mr. Chopra encouraged graduates to embrace innovation and adaptability in their careers. Both emphasized the significance of passion and perseverance in achieving success.



Highlighting the crucial life and industry-oriented skills that the students have garnered during their time at ISH, Mr. Dilip Puri, Founder and Executive Chairman of ISH, said,“Our mission at ISH is to foster the next generation of hospitality leaders who are ready to navigate the intricacies of this dynamic industry. I am confident that each of our graduates will strengthen our legacy and excel, setting new benchmarks in their respective fields.”



The ceremony also featured special recognition awards for students who excelled in academics and extracurricular activities.



Moreover, valedictorian speeches by selected students offered personal reflections on their time at ISH, creating emotional and memorable moments. The entire event was also live-streamed to ensure that students and families who were unable to attend in person could still participate in the ceremony.



The memorable convocation ceremony came to an end with group photographs to commemorate the occasion and a high tea, allowing graduates and their families to connect with faculty and peers.



ISH has carved a distinctive reputation in shaping future leaders in the hospitality sector with an exceptional learning experience that fuses academic rigour with practical experience. As part of Sommet Education's international network, the institution offers an innovative curriculum, exceptional industry alliances, and a commitment to excellence.

