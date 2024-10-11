Cong LP To Meet In Srinagar Today To Choose Its Leader
Date
10/11/2024 12:06:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir congress Legislature Party will meet Friday afternoon in Srinagar to choose its leader, a party spokesperson said.
Congress secured six seats, while its alliance partner, the National Conference, won 42 seats in the latest election in the state held after a gap of 10 years.
The BJP won 29, JKPDP three, and the People's Conference, CPI(M), and AAP each won one seat. Seven seats were won by Independent candidates.
“The Congress MLAs will meet tomorrow afternoon in Srinagar under the chairmanship of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra to elect the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” the spokesperson said.
The chosen leader's name will be sent for final approval by the party high command, he said.
On Thursday, the National Conference Legislative Party elected its Vice President, Omar Abdullah, as the NC's legislative party leader in Srinagar.
|
