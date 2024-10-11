BVI Health Minister Concludes Tenure As Chair: OECS Council Of Ministers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

TORTOLA, BVI – Strategies for enhancing preventive healthcare of OECS Member States, reducing costs through more efficient procurement were explored, says outgoing chair of the OECS Council of Minsters, BVI Vincent O. Wheatley.

Wheatley is attending the 37th Pooled Procurement Service (PPS) Policy Board Meeting and 10th Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of ministers: Health in the Commonwealth of Dominica where he will hand over the chairmanship to incoming chair, Cassanni Laville, minister of health, wellness and social services of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

In his outgoing remarks, Wheatley said mental health literacy among youth, prevention of non-communicable diseases, investigative medicine, and building resilience in healthcare to confront climate change were also critical areas on the agenda.

Wheatley said:“Looking ahead, I envision a Caribbean where cancer rates are significantly reduced, non-communicable diseases are on a steady decline, and where HIV, Tuberculosis and Cervical Cancer are eradicated. I also see a future where mental health awareness is prioritised across all our communities. These goals may be ambitious, but they are certainly attainable -articularly if we continue investing in preventive healthcare.”

Wheatley acknowledged that achieving these goals will require substantial resources but through the OECS pooled procurement initiatives and continued collaboration, he remains confident that the region can achieve these critical goals.

The minister said this year's theme: 'Beyond Borders: Breaking Barriers and Empowering Change in Healthcare Access and Delivery', is especially close to his heart.

“Access to healthcare, and more importantly quality healthcare, is a cause that I will continue to champion in my role as minister for health,” Wheatley said.

“As the district representative for the 9th District, with responsibility for two of our Sister Islands (Virgin Gorda and Anegada), in fact, being from one of these islands myself, I am acutely aware of the challenges we face, and even more cognisant of the importance of replicating the infrastructure and services across multiple inhabited islands to ensure access to healthcare for all our citizens,” minister Wheatley, said; accompanied by permanent secretary in the ministry, Tasha Bertie to the meetings that are being held from 7 – 11 October.

The meetings will focus on promoting efficient and effective access to holistic and integrated health care that is in line with regional and international health standards while also securing the support and collaboration of regional and development partners in proactively addressing challenges in healthcare access and delivery.

The OECS Council of Ministers: Health aims to harmonise the strategy in public health in the OECS Member states by coordinating regional health policies and initiatives among Member States.

Its primary purpose is to promote collaboration on health matters, improve healthcare systems, and address shared health challenges such as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health, and disaster preparedness. The Council works to ensure that healthcare policies align with regional development goals, fostering sustainable health improvements across the OECS Member States.

The ministry of health and social development remains committed to forging partnerships and collaborations that are beneficial for the health and social well-being of the people of the Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Red Cross has trained 100 educators and school support staff in First Aid in a significant step towards bolstering community resilience.

Director Stacy C. Lloyd said the training is a milestone in the Territory's resilience-building efforts amidst climate challenges and is part of the ongoing SMART Schools initiative.

The current iteration of BVI SMART Schools is supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) programme, and managed by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM). Its strategic partnership with the BVI Red Cross means that educators gained essential skills to provide basic first response care.

Lloyd said the teachers can now take proactive measures during emergencies and respond effectively to unforeseen situations.

“The role of educators extends far beyond the classroom walls, especially in times of adversity,” Lloyd said, adding.“Our mission is to empower teachers with essential First Aid training, enabling them to be front-line responders and foster a culture of safety and preparedness within their school communities. In doing so, this initiative allows more members of our community to confidently respond to an emergency, wherever they may be.”

The training covered vital emergency response techniques such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), treatment of burns and scalds, recognising and treating shock, bleeding control and injury management.

School improvement officer with the ministry of education Theodore John said these sessions aim to build a robust safety framework, training educators and school support staff in collaboration with participating schools.

John said:“The training provided by BVI Red Cross has been invaluable in preparing our school staff to address emergencies effectively. We now feel more equipped to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Director of disaster management Jasen Penn said the training aligns with the broader objectives of the SMART Schools project, which aims to fortify public schools across the Virgin Islands against the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, which has led to increased climate activity.

Penn said:“Our collaboration with the BVI Red Cross underscores our commitment to holistic resilience within school communities, and is part of an international approach to ensure schools are safe spaces for our young people. Training for educators is an integral component in strengthening our schools and communities.”

The BVI Red Cross's efforts to enhance community preparedness through tailored First Aid training for teachers reflect their unwavering commitment to fostering a resilient community. This initiative not only enhances the safety and preparedness of schools but also nurtures a cohort of educators who serve as vital preparedness leaders within communities.

The post BVI health minister concludes tenure as chair: OECS council of ministers appeared first on Caribbean News Global .