oceansix future paths Ltd. Announces Cancellation of its Private Placement, Initiation of Strategic Review, and Provides Corporate Update

On September 1, 2022, RAM, together with the Company's other two major shareholders, Sullam Holdings L.R. Ltd. (“ Sullam ”) and Tedea Technological Development and Automation Ltd. (“ Tedea ”), provided a credit facility to the Company in the amount of €2 million (the“ September 2022 Facility ”), and on April 30, 2023, RAM and Sullam provided the Company with an additional credit facility in the amount of €500,000 (the“ May 2023 Facility ”); pursuant to these two facilities, RAM has advanced €833,333, Sullam has advanced €833,333, and Tedea has advanced an amount equivalent to €833,333. Advances made under the September 2022 Facility and the May 2023 Facility bear interest at a rate of 2.9% per annum, and are repayable no earlier than December 31, 2025.

On May 1, 2024, RAM provided the Company with an additional credit facility in the amount of up to €2 million (the“ May 2024 Facility ”, and together with the September 2022 Facility and the May 2023 Facility, the“ Loan Facilities ”), pursuant to which RAM has advanced €275,000. Advances made under the May 2024 Facility bear interest at a rate of 5.18% per annum, and are repayable no later than November 1, 2025. In April, 2023, the Company entered into a services agreement (the“ Services Agreement ”) with RAM, pursuant to which RAM agreed to provide certain services to the Company. The term of the RAM Services Agreement is two (2) years, and each party may terminate on 60 days' prior notice. Under the terms of the Services Agreement, the Company pays RAM for the services primarily related to marketing, brand management, business strategy, business development, financial modeling, business administration, and human resources, and travel expenses of the individual consultants providing the services.





On April 11, 2023, the Company granted Options to certain employees to purchase 50,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a five (5) year period.

On May 1, 2023, the Company granted Options to certain officers to purchase 750,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a five (5) year period.

On July 11, 2023, the Company granted Options to certain directors and officers to purchase 6,000,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a five (5) year period.

On July 13, 2023, the Company granted Options to certain directors to purchase 735,516 Shares at an exercise price of $0.33 per Share, exercisable over a three (3) year period.

On November 1, 2023, the Company granted Options to a consultant to purchase 300,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a three (3) year period.



On May 15, 2024, the Company granted Options to certain employees to purchase 2,500,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a five (5) year period. On July 18, 2024, the Company granted Options to certain employees to purchase 1,000,000 Shares at an exercise price of $0.29 per Share, exercisable over a three (3) year period.

