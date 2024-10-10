Recreational Boating Market To Reach $35.4 Billion By 2027 Polaris Inc, Azimut Benetti Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Recreational Boating Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Increase in interest toward recreational water sport activities and surge in water-based tourism drive the growth of the global recreational boating market. However, high initial costs of ownership and environmental concerns related to recreational boats hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in boats and boat engines create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Pages Now:The global recreational boating market was valued at $29.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.The key players profiled in this report includeMarine Products Corporation, Hobie Cat Company, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Sunseeker International Limited, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Azimut Benetti Group, White River Marine Group, Polaris Inc, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, IncThe factors such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Recreational boating is a leisurely activity of traveling on water in a boat. Many individual use this for fun and pleasure activities during outing with family and friends. Recreational boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing, and other water sports game such as powerboat racing, sports fishing, kayaking, and others. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable.Based on product type, the inboard boats segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global recreational boating market size , and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the personal watercrafts segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.Regional Analysis:Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on power, the engine powered segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global recreational boating market based on power, product type, activity type, size, and region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market -In-Car Infotainment Market -Freight Trucking Market -Solar Boat Market -

