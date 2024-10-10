Belize Hosts Strategic Alliances International Partners Conference

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PLACENCIA, Belize – The of Belize is hosting the Strategic Alliances International Partners under the theme“ Unlocking Climate Finance and Disaster Risk Financing for Sustainable Development .”

The event was opened this morning by John Briceño, prime of Belize, and featured remarks Francis Fonseca, minister of foreign affairs, foreign trade, education, culture, science and technology, and H.E. Amalia Mai, chief executive officer in the of foreign affairs and foreign trade. It aims to strengthen dialogue with Belize's development partners and enhance collaboration on initiatives for sustainable growth.

Organised by the International Cooperation Council (ICC) within the MFAFT, alongside the ministry of economic development, the conference underscores Belize's priorities in Climate Finance and Disaster Risk Financing, in line with Strategic Objective 5 of the Medium-Term Development Strategy:“ Protection of the Environmen t.” It will serve as a platform for engaging international partners in exploring innovative approaches to finance climate initiatives and bolster the country's resilience to environmental challenges.

The two-day event also features key panel discussions on topics such as non-conventional climate financing strategies, leveraging international climate finance, building national capacity to access funds, and fostering opportunities for collaborative partnerships.

