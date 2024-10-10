Clean Group Launches 'Green Clean Initiative' To Support Local Environmental Conservation Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30% over the next three years, taking significant steps towards more sustainable practices.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Group is proud to announce the launch of its new Corporate Social Responsibility program, the "Green Clean Initiative ," aimed at supporting local environmental conservation efforts in Sydney and surrounding areas. This initiative underscores Clean Group's commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

The "Green Clean Initiative" includes several key components designed to make a meaningful impact:

Partnerships with Local Organizations: Clean Group will collaborate with local environmental organizations to sponsor clean-up events in parks and beaches, fostering community involvement and environmental stewardship.

Eco-Friendly Product Line: The company is introducing a new line of eco-friendly cleaning products for all its commercial cleaning services, ensuring that sustainability is at the forefront of its operations.

Employee Volunteer Program: Clean Group will implement an employee volunteer program, allowing staff to participate in conservation activities during work hours, thereby encouraging a culture of environmental responsibility.

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship and community support is at the heart of Clean Group's values," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "The Green Clean Initiative is a significant step in our efforts to preserve commercial cleaning practices while actively contributing to the environment and supporting our local communities."

The first upcoming event under the "Green Clean Initiative" will be a city-wide park clean-up day, in collaboration with local schools and community groups. This event is scheduled for 12th October 2024 and aims to mobilize volunteers to help beautify and preserve Sydney's natural spaces.

Clean Group encourages other local businesses to get involved or support the initiative through sponsorship or participation in clean-up events. Together, we can make a significant difference in preserving our environment.

