Jerry A. Guzzetta Launches His Book I Walked With Heroes A Tribute To The Ones Who Laid Their Lives For The Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta launches his I Walked with Heroes, a tale that pays tribute to the and combats who sacrificed their lives for the country. The book delves deeply into the Vietnam Conflict, where the author was an active part, and brings in real-life experiences from a war-zone that differs from the common narratives.



Jerry A. Guzzetta explains in the book that it is filled with numerous personal accounts from the time in Vietnam. But he states that the book is a tribute to the soldiers who've laid their precious lives for the sake of this country. The book tends to explore the hardships and struggle of an on-duty soldier, and how vulnerable is the job to constantly battle with the hostile enemies in harsh conditions with little to no chances of returning home safe. This book sheds light on the ultimate sacrifice of a military personnel that he puts up, in order to secure the freedom of his people. Guzzetta, an army officer himself, presents the clear picture of these adversities through his book. Grab the book right now on Amazon!



About The Author:



The author Jerry A. Guzzetta was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He comes from an Italian descent, who according to him taught the world what it actually means to have familial bonds. He was always fond of the military, as he had seen nearly all of men in his family serve in one service or the other. He eventually joined the military in the 60's and served in the armed forces, with his first assignment being the Vietnam War. The war, and his experiences there became a big reason for him to compile this book, and let the world know about the bravery, courage and resilience of American soldiers.



