Disposition Of Class B Shares Of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

(a) On October 3, 2023, Shapiro disposed of 18,500 Class B non-voting shares (“ Class B Shares ”) of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (the“ Issuer ”) at an average price of CDN$10.08 per Class B Share, representing an aggregate price of CDN$185,561.26, which represented approximately 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer. Immediately before the acquisition, Shapiro had control over, but not ownership of, 18,864,475 Class B Shares, which represented approximately 12.46% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the acquisition, Shapiro had control over, but not ownership of, 18,845,795 Class B Shares of the Issuer, which represented approximately 12.46% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer. (b) On September 12, 2024, Shapiro disposed of 50,000 Class B Shares of the Issuer at an average price of CDN$9.23 per Class B Share, representing an aggregate price of CDN$459,512.46, which represented approximately 0.03% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer. Immediately before the acquisition, Shapiro had control over, but not ownership of, 15,320,433 Class B Shares, which represented approximately 9.80% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the acquisition, Shapiro had control over, but not ownership of, 15,270,433 Class B Shares of the Issuer, which represented approximately 9.77% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer.

As of October 9, 2024, Shapiro has control over, but not ownership of, 15,270,433 Class B Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 9.77% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares of the Issuer.

Shapiro disposed of the Class B Shares through the New York Stock Exchange for investment purposes in the normal course of its business and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of the Issuer. Shapiro may in the future, subject to market conditions, make additional investments in or dispositions of the Issuer's securities for hedging and other investment purposes.

This news release is issued by Shapiro pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62‐103 The Early Warning System and Related Take‐Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Further details regarding the dispositions of the Class B Shares described above and a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the acquisitions are available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in conjunction with this news release, please contact Louis Shapiro.

