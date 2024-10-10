Jerry A. Guzzetta Releases His Book I Walked With Heroes A Look Into The Darker Side Of Wars, And Conflicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta releases his I Walked with Heroes in an attempt to showcase the other side of the conflicts to the readers. Wars and conflicts in the modern day are seen as a glorified past. The author tries to portray the realities of the glorified conflicts and bring the true, dark picture of it that mentally effects the and their families.



The author describes in the story an incident when a man came running towards him in a supermarket when he saw“Vietnam Veteran” written on the shirt. As the man approached him and shook the author's hand, he asked a question,“When was the last time you went there?” to which the author replied“Last night”.



This subtle yet deep answer depicts the mental effects of a war on the military personnel, and how easily the society brushes this off by glorifying the victories in wars. Guzzetta tries to emphasize on the fact that soldiers are indeed human being who can go through extreme nightmarish post war. If you're looking to know about the other side of the conflict, grab the book right now, as it is readily available on Amazon.



About The Author:



Jerry A. Guzzetta, a veteran of the Vietnam War discusses the other side of this conflict in his book I Walked with Heroes. Being stationed there at a very young age, he remembers everything vividly and recalls growing a lot as compared to his friends from school days. An Italian from descent, Guzzetta was filled with resilience, bravery, and courage, and came back at life after numerous punches. He was heavily influenced by his mother, who wrote poetry, and by his friends and family, who pushed him to write a book, and so he did by launching his first book 20 years ago. This specific book is about his experience, and the heroes of Vietnam War.



