Work Continues Between Ramstein Meetings Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the periods between meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), known as the Ramstein format, intensive work continues to coordinate and ensure the delivery of necessary weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated on Thursday by U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson General Patrick Ryder, according to a correspondent from Ukrinform.

"There is a lot of work that happens in between the UDCGs, and that really entails the capability Coalition's working through their co-chairs on identifying, developing, and delivering capabilities to the Ukrainians both for the near term and long term," the Pentagon representative noted.

Moreover, he stated that considerable efforts are being made from the American side at various levels-ranging from working groups to defense ministers. This includes phone negotiations and bilateral meetings that are held regularly.

General Ryder also reminded about the work of the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, which operates in Germany with international partners to help facilitate the acquisition and delivery of military capabilities to Ukraine.

"So, the UDCG is an incredibly important forum for helping to synchronize and ensure that we're sharing the information and providing Ukraine support in a cohesive way. But it is by no means the only mechanism by which we support Ukraine," the Pentagon representative emphasized.

He also mentioned that the meeting of the Contact Group scheduled for October 12 had been postponed. The date and location for the next meeting are currently being determined.

As reported by Ukrinform, the next UDCG meeting was supposed to take place this Saturday at the leaders' level of the participating countries at the U.S. base in Ramstein, Germany. Instead, the U.S. President postponed the visit due to the threat of a powerful hurricane in the southern United States.