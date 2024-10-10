Foreigners To Be Able To Hold Officer Positions In AFU Rada's Decision

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law regarding the procedure for military service by contract for foreigners and stateless persons in the of Ukraine, the State Special Service, and the National Guard, which allows for the possibility of serving in officer positions.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the parliamentary faction Holos on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

He specified that legislative initiative No. 12023 was supported by 276 votes from lawmakers.

The law addresses critical issues regarding the service of foreigners in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the need to improve the legislation arose due to the complex operational situation along the front lines, which requires a significant increase in the number of combat personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, both through additional mobilization measures and by attracting volunteers to military service under contract, including among foreigners and stateless persons who have the appropriate military specialties and combat experience.

The document regulates that foreigners and stateless persons may be accepted for military service by contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard.

The provision that foreigners could only hold positions that were to be filled by enlisted personnel has been abolished. Thus, there are now no restrictions on the positions for foreigners, including those in the officer corps.

According to the adopted document, access to state secrets for foreigners and stateless persons is granted in exceptional cases based on international treaties approved by the Verkhovna Rada, or in cases of a written order from the President, taking into account the necessity of ensuring national security based on proposals from the National Security and Defense Council.

The implementation of the law is expected to regulate the issue of foreigners and stateless persons being able to serve in officer positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the government's draft law in the first reading regarding amendments to the procedure for military service by contract for foreigners and stateless persons. The document proposes the creation of a Recruitment Center for foreigners.