Kora Saúde’S Financial Crisis: Brazilian Hospital Group Seeks Debt Restructuring
10/10/2024 7:00:15 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kora Saúde, a major Brazilian private healthcare provider, faces a severe financial crunch. The company recently announced plans to restructure its massive debt following a reverse stock split last month to avoid delisting.
As of June 2024, Kora reported a net debt of R$2.146 billion ($429.2 million), far exceeding its 12-month EBITDA of R$510 million ($102 million). The market's response has been brutal, with the company's value plummeting to R$380 million ($76 million).
Investors who bought into Kora 's 2021 IPO have seen their investments nearly wiped out. The stock has fallen over 90% since its debut, with a 60% drop this year alone.
Management has called meetings with debenture holders for October 31, 2024. Discussions will focus on two major debt issues: a R$400 million ($80 million) debenture from Kora Saúde and a R$715 million ($143 million) issue from its subsidiary, Hospital Anchieta.
Kora's struggles reflect broader issues in Brazil's healthcare sector. The COVID-19 pandemic hit health insurance companies hard, while high interest rates compounded the problem.
Kora's Debt Restructuring
The sector saw a 4.4% decline in health-related consumption in 2020, followed by a rebound in 2021. Previous attempts by the controlling shareholder to delist from B3 's Novo Mercado and take the company private were rejected by minority shareholders.
The outcome of Kora's debt restructuring could reshape Brazil's private healthcare landscape. Investors and analysts are watching closely, recognizing that Kora's troubles may indicate wider sector challenges.
As stakeholders await the results of the debenture holders' meeting, Kora's ability to restructure its debt will likely determine its future. The situation may also influence consolidation within the Brazilian healthcare market.
