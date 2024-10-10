Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANXI, CHINA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Dragon Corp. (NASDAQ: RDAC) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Capital ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "RDACU" beginning October 11, 2024. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. No fractional rights will be issued upon separation of the units. As a result, ten rights are needed to receive one ordinary share at the closing of the initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "RDAC" and "RDACR", respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Lucid Capital Markets acted as sole book running manager in the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Blank Rome LLP is serving as legal counsel to Lucid Capital Markets.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2024. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Lucid Capital Markets, 570 Lexington Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Wenyi Shen

...

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp.

No. 604, Yixing Road, Wanbolin District, Taiyuan City,

Shanxi Province, People's Republic of China