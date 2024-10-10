Resoluna Launches : A Brand Redefining Activewear And Beyond For All Lifestyles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eye of the Tiger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Resoluna, a new lifestyle brand, officially launched on October 8th, introducing a collection of premium athleisure and lifestyle pieces, including leggings, versatile tops, and yoga mat towels. Evolving from Niyama Sol, Resoluna carries forward the spirit of self-expression while expanding into a broader range of stylish yet functional products that fit seamlessly into all aspects of life.

Resoluna blends style, comfort, and performance to support movement in all forms, from to everyday life. In addition to the bold prints Niyama Sol customers know and love, Resoluna is introducing solid collections that perfectly complement these signature designs. These new solids-like luxe leggings with pockets and easy-to-style tops-add versatility to every wardrobe, offering even more ways to mix and match. Each piece reflects the balance of energy and calm, action and reflection, core values that define Resoluna's mission.

“Resoluna is all about moving forward while staying true to who we are. We're excited to expand our product lines to offer styles that work for every part of life, supporting both movement and stillness.” says Gabriella Forte, President of Resoluna.“The first step in our team's rebrand process was committing to making products that resonated with all of us, whether we sit in an executive seat or work in our warehouse. Resoluna is go-to wear for the office, the yoga studio, a night out, or for the park with our kids and pets. If we won't wear it, we won't make it.”

This transition honors Niyama Sol's 9-year legacy of beautiful, expressive designs while embracing a broader future as Resoluna. As a lifestyle brand, Resoluna is committed to supporting its community with selections that bring comfort and confidence wherever life takes them.

Resoluna's first collection, Cabernet , dropped on October 8th along with the brand launch, featuring a bold and vibrant lineup of reimagined fan-favorite printed leggings, along with new matching pieces collection includes striking prints and vivid solids, designed to mix and match effortlessly with coordinating tanks, sports bras, and shorts. With eye-catching styles like the Rainbow Racer and Eye of the Tiger leggings, this collection embodies the essence of both style and comfort for all-day wear.

About Resoluna

Resoluna is dedicated to supporting a journey of self-expression and balance by offering beautiful and functional essentials for all facets of life. The name Resoluna celebrates resilience, vibrant energy, and introspection to embody the harmony of action and reflection, strength and serenity. Learn more here .

Ashley Costantino

Resoluna

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.