Twin Valley Appoints Seasoned Operations Leader To Executive Team, Driving Service Excellence And Network Expansion In Rural Kansas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley , the largest family-owned broadband and communications provider in Kansas, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sullivan as its new Vice President of Operations. With more than 25 years of broadband and communications experience, Sullivan has a proven track record of success in optimizing operations, enhancing efficiency, and leading high-performance teams. He will oversee outside plant, network, and expansion operations at Twin Valley as the company continues to raise the bar on an exceptional customer experience and expand its offerings across rural Kansas communities.

"At Twin Valley, it's essential that our executive leadership team brings not only extensive industry experience but also a passion for empowering teams and creating impactful efficiencies. This combination enables us to continue our aggressive growth trajectory while delivering best-in-class broadband services," said Ben Foster, Twin Valley President & CEO. "With his proven expertise and balanced approach to people, data and process improvement, we're confident that John will drive growth and innovation, all while preserving the hometown values and customer focus that define us as Kansas' largest family-owned and local broadband provider."

Sullivan brings extensive industry leadership to Twin Valley, most recently serving as a senior operations executive at Charter Communications, where he oversaw network health and communications services across three Midwest states. Leading a cross-functional team with hundreds of employees across Field Service, Engineering, Human Resources, and Business Planning, Sullivan successfully enhanced productivity and operational efficiencies. His proven track record in managing complex, large-scale operations makes him a valuable asset as Twin Valley continues to expand its broadband network, bridge the digital divide in rural Kansas, and enhance customer experiences.

Twin Valley's commitment to a people-first culture and industry-leading network reliability has cultivated a workplace where employee growth, community impact, and exceptional customer experiences are top priorities. This alignment makes Twin Valley an ideal fit for seasoned industry professionals like Sullivan, who are passionate about leadership and empowering employees to deliver outstanding service and connectivity to customers.

"I am excited to be part of the Twin Valley family, where I look forward to contributing to a team that values innovation, community, and exceptional service," Sullivan said.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley/pledge.

