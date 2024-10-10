The Employee Screening Conference - Join 1,000 HR Leaders In Person This January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled for January 16, 2025, this year's promises to be an unparalleled experience. Over 1,000 HR screening professionals from across multiple industries will gather for a full day of insightful sessions, continuing education credits, and impactful networking. Day with DISA 2025, our annual HR Employee Screening Conference, will be our most significant and impactful event yet!

Full Event Details:



Continue Reading

Join 1,000 HR screening professionals for a day of insightful sessions, continuing education, and impactful networking.

Post this

What to Expect at Day with DISA 2025

This year, we're taking things to the next level with more speakers, more sessions, and a broader range of topics than ever before. Whether you're a seasoned professional or new to the field, Day with DISA offers something for everyone.

Session Topics Will Cover:



Background Screening

Drug & Alcohol Testing

Transportation Compliance

Healthcare

HR Trends & Best Practices View full agenda

Here's a glimpse of what you can look forward to:



Record Participation:

With over 1,000 attendees expected, this will be the largest Day with DISA conference in our history and the largest employee screening conference in the world. Don't miss your chance to be part of it.



Unprecedented Speaker Lineup:

We've assembled the most extensive roster of speakers ever for Day with DISA. Industry leaders and experts will deliver a series of dynamic presentations and discussions, sharing their knowledge on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices in employment screening, HR, and compliance.



Comprehensive Sessions:

Attendees will have access to 24 sessions covering a wide array of topics critical to our industry. From legal updates to best practices to data trends and analytics, you'll gain valuable insights that can directly impact your organization's success.



Continuing Education Credits (CECs):

To ensure you get the most out of your participation, we offer Continuing Education Credits (CECs) for this event. This is a great opportunity to expand your professional knowledge while earning credits for your certifications.

Networking and Entertainment:

As the day concludes, unwind and connect with your peers over food, drinks, music, and great conversation. This is your chance to build relationships, share experiences, and enjoy a well-deserved break after a day of learning.

Spotlight on Our Speakers

We're proud to feature a distinguished lineup of speakers for this year's event. Among the experts sharing their insights are:



Pam Devata:

Renowned for her expertise in compliance and employment law, Pam will lead discussions on navigating the complex legal landscape of employment screening.



Jo McGuire:

A thought leader in drug testing and workplace safety, Jo will provide critical updates and strategies for maintaining a safe and compliant workplace.



Dan Horvath:

An expert in transportation compliance, Dan will offer insights into the evolving regulations affecting the transportation sector.



Joe Beachboard:

A nationally recognized lawyer with over 30 years of experience, Joe will share his expertise on the latest employment law challenges and practical strategies to stay compliant.

Nina French:

With extensive experience in workplace drug and alcohol testing, Nina will cover the latest trends and challenges in the industry.

Register Now and Save Big!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to join over 1,000 professionals at the 7th Annual Day with DISA, set for January 16, 2025. Readers of this article can save 50% with promo code "betterscreening" until December 1st-a significant off the standard rate of $795!

Secure your spot today to gain access to exclusive sessions, hear from industry-leading experts, and network with peers from across the country. Register now at



to lock in your savings and ensure your participation in the year's most anticipated event. This is your chance to stay ahead in the ever-evolving employment screening and compliance field. Don't wait-register now and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the leading industry provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with more than 35 offices throughout North America and Europe, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and transportation compliance. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

SOURCE DISA Global Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED