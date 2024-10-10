LAS VEGAS

Oct. 10, 2024 -- DelveInsight's 'Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024'

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline mCRPC therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mCRPC pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's mCRPC pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for mCRPC treatment.



Key mCRPC companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma, Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., HALDA THERAPEUTICS INC., Tavanta Therapeutics,

Lantheus, Pfizer, AB Science, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co. Ltd., Cardiff Oncology, Ipsen, Norroy Bioscience,

Astellas Pharma, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Tempest Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new mCRPC drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising mCRPC pipeline therapies such as REGN 4336, Capivasertib, Deutenzalutamide, ZEN003694, Abemaciclib, Enfortumab vedotin, Talazoparib, I-131-1095, Pelgifatamab corixetan, AC176, HP518, FT-7051, HLD-0915, TAVT-45, PNT2002, Mevrometostat, Masitinib, SX-682, XL092, LAE001, Onvansertib, Tazemetostat, 177Lu-NYM032, PRL-02, 225 Actinium PSMA 617, ARX51, TPST-1120, and others are under different phases of mCRPC clinical trials.

In October 2024, Curium announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with PDRadiopharma Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PeptiDream, for the clinical development, regulatory filing, and commercialization in Japan of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T and 64Cu-PSMA-I&T. The two agents 177Lu-PSMA-I&T and 64Cu-PSMA-I&T target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) expressed on prostate cancer cells and are being investigated for prostate cancer treatment and diagnostics.



In July 2024, the US FDA granted fast-track designation to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)–targeted radiopharmaceutical 225Ac-FL-020 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In July 2024, Merck and Orion Corporation announced the mutual exercise of option providing Merck global exclusive rights to Opevesostat, an investigational CYP11A1 inhibitor, for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

In July 2024, the US FDA granted fast-track designation to the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) BNT324/DB-1311 to potentially treat patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) whose disease had progressed on or after standard systemic regimens.

In July 2024, FutureChem announced that the FC-705 has received orphan drug designation from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for the treatment of prostate cancer.



In June 2024, CAR T-Cell Therapy demonstrated promising results for mCRPC according to Phase I trial results.

In January 2024, Lava Therapeutics announced that it has signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to evaluate its prostate cancer therapy LAVA-1207 as a combination treatment with MSD's Keytruda (pembrolizumab). In July 2024, Blue Earth Therapeutics announced the signing of a clinical research collaboration with University College London (UCL). The collaboration is centered on a Phase I/II trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, radiation dosimetry, and antitumor activity of the 225Ac-rhPSMA-10.1 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer who have previously responded to lutetium 177 (177Lu)-PSMA therapy.



The mCRPC pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mCRPC drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mCRPC clinical trial landscape.



Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is an advanced stage of prostate cancer that continues to grow and spread despite hormone therapy aimed at lowering testosterone levels. The term "metastatic" refers to cancer spreading to other parts of the body, such as the bones, lymph nodes, or distant organs, while "castration-resistant" indicates that the cancer no longer responds to treatments that reduce testosterone, a key driver of prostate cancer growth. mCRPC is typically more aggressive and challenging to treat than earlier stages of prostate cancer.

The causes of mCRPC stem from genetic and environmental factors. Genetic mutations in the androgen receptor pathway can make cancer cells less dependent on testosterone, allowing them to thrive even under hormone-suppressing treatments. Environmental factors like diet, lifestyle, and exposure to certain chemicals may also contribute to the development and progression of prostate cancer. Symptoms of mCRPC often include pain in bones, fatigue, difficulty urinating, weight loss, and general weakness. As the cancer spreads, it can impair the function of other organs, depending on the site of metastasis.

Diagnosis of mCRPC usually involves a combination of tests, including prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests, imaging studies like CT scans, MRIs, or bone scans, and sometimes biopsies to confirm the spread and resistance to treatment. Treatment options for mCRPC are more complex and may include newer hormonal therapies (e.g., abiraterone, enzalutamide), chemotherapy (docetaxel or cabazitaxel), immunotherapy (e.g., sipuleucel-T), or targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors. Bone-targeting therapies, radiation, and palliative care can also be used to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life. Treatment is typically tailored to the individual based on the extent of the disease and the patient health.

