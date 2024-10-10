Duke Energy Florida Announces Estimated Times Of Restoration Will Be Issued For Customers Impacted By Hurricane Milton By Tomorrow Afternoon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall, Duke Florida is announcing estimated times of restoration will be issued for all customers impacted by the storm on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 11.



"We know Floridians impacted by Hurricane Milton are eager to begin the recovery process," said

Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We are working tirelessly to assess the damage caused by this storm and confirm estimated times of restoration as soon as possible, so it's our hope that providing this information and communicating regularly with our customers will allow them to plan accordingly."

Duke Energy focuses on restoring power as safely and quickly as possible and in a sequence that begins with public health and safety facilities, while also considering how to impact the greatest number of customers. It is important to note that customers who experienced extensive damage or flooding may require additional time for restoration and some should be prepared for extended outages. Updates will be communicated to customers as soon as possible.

Flood and meter box damage



For customers whose home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from the local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

If the meter box is pulled away from a customer's house or mobile home service pole and power is not being received, the homeowner is responsible for contacting an electrician to reattach the meter box and/or provide a permanent fix. In some instances, an electrical inspection may be required by the county before Duke Energy can reconnect service. An electrician can advise customers on next steps.

Downed power lines are hazardous



Duke Energy reminds customers and the public to stay away from downed power lines that have fallen or are sagging, and to consider all power lines – and trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

If a power line falls across a vehicle you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, try to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Customers using generators

If you use a generator at home to provide power until your service is restored, please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be dangerous for crews making repairs. The excess electricity created by a generator can feed back onto the electric lines, severely injuring a line technician who might be working on a power line, believing it to be de-energized.

Power outages can be reported in the following ways:



Visit duke-energy on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

Customers who cannot receive power as a result of damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.



The most up-to-date information about power outages can be accessed on Duke Energy's

Outage Map

or by enrolling in

Outage Alerts .

