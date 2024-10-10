ROHM At Electronica 2024: Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced they will participate in electronica 2024 , the world's leading trade fair and for electronic components, systems, applications, and solutions. The event will take place November 12 through 15 in Munich, Germany.

At Booth C3-520, ROHM will showcase its advanced power and analog technologies designed to enhance power density, efficiency, and reliability in both automotive and industrial applications. These advancements are crucial for addressing the increasing demands of modern electronic systems, particularly in the context of sustainability and innovation.

Under the theme“Empowering Growth, Inspiring Innovation,” ROHM will highlight via its various demo application stations in“tree style” how its high-quality semiconductor technologies contribute to solving critical social and ecological challenges. The focus will be on driving sustainability in electronic design and innovation, which aligns with the growing emphasis on creating environmentally responsible solutions within the industry.

At electronica 2024, the exhibition space has been greatly expanded and the number of items on display has been increased to 30 – more than three times compared to the previous show. The latest solutions will be exhibited under three themes:“For E-Mobility,”“For Automotive,” and“For Industrial.”

For E-Mobility:



TRCDRIVE packTM with 2-in-1 SiC molded module to improve the efficiency of traction inverters

New EcoIGBTTM products for electric compressors New EcoSiCTM Schottky Barrier Diodes for onboard chargers

For Automotive:



New configurable PMIC with supporting functional safety features for application processors, SoCs and FPGAs

LED driver ICs for exterior lighting / head lamps Advanced solutions on the ADAS cockpit demo

For Industrial:



Industrial AC-DC PWM controller ICs – support a wide range of power transistors from Si MOSFETs and IGBTs to SiC MOSFETs

The EcoGaNTM family of 150V and 650V class GaN HEMTs in several EVKs Latest R&D project on Terahertz

In addition to product showcases, ROHM is committed to fostering technical exchange and collaboration at electronica 2024.“For us, electronica is more than just a showcase – it's an opportunity to forge new connections, strengthen existing partnerships, and reunite with industry peers,” says Wolfram Harnack, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe.“We are excited to welcome our guests to Munich as we work together to shape the future of electronics.”

For a sneak peek at the highlights ROHM will present during electronica 2024, visit our event preview page:

About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is a global company of 467.7 billion yen (3.2 billion US dollars) per March 31st, 2024, with more than 23,300 employees. The company develops and manufactures a very large product range from SiC diodes and MOSFETs, analog ICs such as gate drivers and power management ICs to power transistors and diodes to passive components. The production of ROHM's high performing products is taking place in state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Japan, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. ROHM Semiconductor Europe has its Head Office near Dusseldorf serving the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). For further information:

*TRCDRIVE packTM, EcoIGBTTM, EcoSiCTM and EcoGaNTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Attachment

ROHM Semiconductor at electronica 2024

CONTACT: Keng Ly ROHM Semiconductor (248) 348-9920 ... Heather Savage BWW Communications (408) 507-4398 ...