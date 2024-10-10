Threed Capital Inc. Issues Early Warning Report In Connection With Acquisition Of Securities Of Avicanna Inc.

Immediately prior to the Acquisitions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 14,776,257 common shares, 2,241,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company, and 50,000 stock options, representing approximately 13.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 15.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 8,707,300 common shares and 1,623,750 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 8.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 9.5% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,068,957 common shares, 617,500 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 5.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of AVCN (or approximately 6.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

Immediately following the Acquisitions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 16,259,257 common shares, 2,241,250 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 15.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 17.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 10,190,300 common shares and 1,623,750 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 10.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 6,068,957 common shares, 617,500 common share purchase warrants, and 50,000 stock options of the Company, representing 5.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AVCN (or approximately 6.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for total consideration of $571,407, or approximately $0.385 per Subject Share.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.