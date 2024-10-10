(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, (Nasdaq: MAR ) will report third quarter 2024 results on Monday, November 4, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a call for the community on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Marriott International President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano and Chief Officer and Executive Vice President, Development Leeny Oberg will discuss the company's performance.

Marriott International Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to

, and select the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events." A replay will be available at that same website for one year. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free:

800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9843. Please use conference ID MAR3Q24 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.



A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (ET), Monday, November 4, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. (ET), Monday, November 11, 2024. To access the replay, call US Toll Free:

800-688-4915 or Global: +1 402-220-1319 using conference ID MAR3Q24.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at , and for the latest company news, visit .

